Waste Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $151.93. 1,129,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

