Waste Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Waste Management has raised its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of WM stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $151.93. 1,129,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
