Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.20

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.20 and last traded at $165.16, with a volume of 1923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $6,357,070. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.