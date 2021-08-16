Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.80 million.

