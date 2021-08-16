WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. WAX has a market cap of $315.32 million and $10.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001253 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,772,675,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,700,720,824 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

