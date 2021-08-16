WazirX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.52 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $481.49 million and $49.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.