WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.31. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC opened at $241.46 on Monday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of -0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.