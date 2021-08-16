We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.08 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

