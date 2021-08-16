We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

