We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

