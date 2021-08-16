We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 248.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.04 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

