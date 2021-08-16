We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.