We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $305.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $307.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.