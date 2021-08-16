We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41.

