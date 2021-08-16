We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 13.0% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

GNRC opened at $414.10 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

