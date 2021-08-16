We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

