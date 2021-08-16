We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

