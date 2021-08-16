We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $87.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

