We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.30 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

