We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

