Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Webster Financial worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBS opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
