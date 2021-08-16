Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Webster Financial worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.