Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

PMT stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,037,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.