Wedbush Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $90.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s current price.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $67.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 437,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,246,940 and have sold 397,872 shares valued at $24,688,479. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

