Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 11,278 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

