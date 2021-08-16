Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 46,990 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 183,125 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.