Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

FCX stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

