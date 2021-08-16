Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,057 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after buying an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.44 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.