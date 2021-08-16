Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 32,442 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,438,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $29.38.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.