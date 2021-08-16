Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,966 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $40.55 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23.

