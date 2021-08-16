Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 74,396 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 177,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 39.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 50.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a P/E ratio of -116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.