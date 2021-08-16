Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

