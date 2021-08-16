Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $116.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

