Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

