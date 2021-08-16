Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $128.87 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion and a PE ratio of -58.58.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

