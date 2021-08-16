Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enviva Partners worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

