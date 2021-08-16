Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 177.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after buying an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 783,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 718,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

