Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,028 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,045,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $177.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.