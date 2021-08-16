Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,234 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

