Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,252,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,992,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,931,000.

MMLG opened at $27.44 on Monday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.

