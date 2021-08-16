Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after purchasing an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $389.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,400 shares of company stock worth $78,942,346. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

