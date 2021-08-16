Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 399 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $667.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $16,604,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.