Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $170,000.

DFAC opened at $27.52 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.