Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 29.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 27.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 57.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $97.78 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

