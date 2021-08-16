WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BUDZ stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,295. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

