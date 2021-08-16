WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BUDZ stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,295. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37.
WEED Company Profile
