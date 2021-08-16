Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.24.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

