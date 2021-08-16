Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 11,250 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. 174,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.15. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

