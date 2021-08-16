Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 38,500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 220.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $363,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,005. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

