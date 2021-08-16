Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $7.70 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. 470,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

