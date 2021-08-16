Wesleyan Assurance Society Sells 3,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 403,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

