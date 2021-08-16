West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

