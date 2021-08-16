Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

